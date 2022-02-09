Martingale Asset Management L P Has $767,000 Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of Cass Information Systems worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 185,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $596.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.70. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

