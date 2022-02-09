Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 3,963 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3,843.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

