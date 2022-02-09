Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 237.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the third quarter worth about $131,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

