Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Xencor were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xencor by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth $138,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xencor stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

