Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 9,600 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in York Water were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in York Water by 14.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in York Water by 512.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of York Water by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 7,118.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YORW opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.95 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

