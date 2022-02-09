Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Phibro Animal Health worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 107,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 187.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $765.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

