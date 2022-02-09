Trexquant Investment LP Has $432,000 Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $95.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

