Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 3,101 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after acquiring an additional 312,160 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,648,000 after acquiring an additional 64,514 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,025,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties stock opened at $113.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $90.97 and a one year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

