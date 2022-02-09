Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 323,800 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Builders FirstSource worth $22,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

BLDR stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

