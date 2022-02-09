Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Ovintiv worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 687,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after buying an additional 459,974 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

