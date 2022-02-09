10,962 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSH. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

