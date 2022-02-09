Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.