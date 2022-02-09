Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,152,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after buying an additional 211,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,377,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

