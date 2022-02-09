Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKPNY. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

