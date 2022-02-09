Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives $61.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

