Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT at C$46.33

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.33.

LB has been the subject of several research reports. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th.

LB stock opened at C$45.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 43.71. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$31.81 and a 1 year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$252.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.34%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

