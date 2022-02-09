Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,355,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 18.51% of Vitru as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Vitru by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTRU stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Vitru Limited has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $356.62 million, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

