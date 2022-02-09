FourThought Financial LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,082 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

