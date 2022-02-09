Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Global Payments worth $196,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.64. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

