Honeywell International Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $9.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.65.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a one year low of $188.03 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.48 and a 200 day moving average of $216.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

