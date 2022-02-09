Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $72.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
CPYYY opened at $4.20 on Friday. Centrica has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.
Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.
