Voya Investment Management LLC Has $36.02 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,962 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $36,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth approximately $37,016,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,989 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

