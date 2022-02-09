SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.28. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

