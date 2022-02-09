Kennametal Inc. (KMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 1st

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $43.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Several brokerages have commented on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

