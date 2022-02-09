Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 14,123 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $46,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brightworth grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $201.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

