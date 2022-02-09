Analysts Set Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT at $26.75

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of RUTH opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $738.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

