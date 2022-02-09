Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $202.44 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,297,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,079 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.85% of Kohl’s worth $202,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

