Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,520 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $207,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

ORLY opened at $637.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.79 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $670.59 and its 200-day moving average is $635.96.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

