HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,129,458 shares of company stock valued at $119,319,847 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

