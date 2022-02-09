Franklin Resources Inc. Has $85.55 Million Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,265,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 8.94% of Apogee Enterprises worth $85,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APOG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is -101.15%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

