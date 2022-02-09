Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Announces $1.65 Quarterly Dividend

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by 26.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $11.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

NYSE:SPG opened at $142.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

