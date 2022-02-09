Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 22nd

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has increased its dividend payment by 300.0% over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JRSH. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerash Holdings (US) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

