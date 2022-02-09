First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.27

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 263773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on shares of First Mining Gold in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32.

In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,944,093.90.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (TSE:FF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.