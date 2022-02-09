Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.13. 1,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 74,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

The firm has a market cap of $687.29 million and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after acquiring an additional 698,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $2,842,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

