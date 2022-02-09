Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Trading 6.8% Higher

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 114,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,197,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

