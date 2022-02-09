Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.50

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.20), with a volume of 15022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.40 ($0.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 38 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £180.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.60.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

