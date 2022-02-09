PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.46), with a volume of 723183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.46).

Several research firms have recently commented on PTAL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on shares of PetroTal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.61) target price on shares of PetroTal in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £274.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the MaraÃ±Ã³n Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

