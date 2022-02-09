Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.28.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,311 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

