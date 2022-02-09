Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quantum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

QMCO stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $279.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.20. Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quantum by 115.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Quantum in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

