Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Trims Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 308.4% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 234,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 177,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in CyberArk Software by 43.3% in the second quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 88,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.08.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

