Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA Invests $3.66 Million in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 0.15% of Arcus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCUS opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.