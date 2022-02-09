Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $876,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

