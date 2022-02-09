LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,477 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 0.53% of LifeMD worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,986,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 205,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 18.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 64,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth $2,111,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeMD alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.71.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc David Benathen acquired 7,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $32,028.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 204,079 shares of company stock worth $818,767 over the last 90 days. 35.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.