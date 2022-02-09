FIL Ltd Purchases Shares of 643,500 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 643,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,795,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 1.95% of TopBuild as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $447,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.63.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $235.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

