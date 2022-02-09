Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Audacy in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $332.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.63. Audacy has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Audacy by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,168 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Audacy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Audacy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 142,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Audacy by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 120,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Audacy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,097,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after buying an additional 1,506,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Audacy news, CEO David J. Field acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 16,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

