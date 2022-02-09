L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

NYSE LHX opened at $218.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.71 and a 200-day moving average of $223.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $181.60 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.