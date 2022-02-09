Analysts Set Expectations for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SGIOY opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

