Analysts Set Expectations for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shionogi & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.
