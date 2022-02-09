GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 2,850 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH opened at $112.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.35. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.