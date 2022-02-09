GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 243.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 141,067 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3,492.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 110,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after buying an additional 107,501 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.96 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.86.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

