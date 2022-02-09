GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $810,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NYSE:CNO opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

